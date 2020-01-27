UMS to seek unified accreditation for its campuses

ORONO, Maine (AP) — University of Maine System trustees voted unanimously Monday to bring all of the campuses under a single unified institutional accreditation through the New England Commission on Higher Education.

The resolution directs the chancellor and university presidents to submit an application to transition separate university institutional accreditations to a unified accreditation covering all of its universities by June 30.

The vote was an important step "to ensure that the University of Maine System and its seven Universities can best serve the people of Maine individually and collectively,” Barbara Brittingham, president of the New England Commission on Higher Education.

The system is comprised of the University of Maine, the University of Southern Maine, and campuses in Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Farmington, Augusta and Machias.

The proposal was brought forward last fall by Chancellor Dannel Malloy. He said the unification plan was developed "through participation rather than persuasion” during 46 town halls with campus communities.

Under the proposal, the universities are committed to existing agreements, campus locations and faulty involvement.