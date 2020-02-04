UND gets $40 million oil drilling simulator and lab

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Petroleum engineering students at the University of North Dakota will have additional opportunities for hands-on drilling practice with a new $40 million oil drilling simulator and lab.

The full-scale rig was donated by the founder and president of Enhanced Production Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The rig "has been used by industries worldwide for research,” said Vamegh Rasouli, petroleum engineering professor.

“There are so many applications," Rasouli said. "We can serve students, perform research and help industry.”

The Bismarck Tribune says petroleum engineering students will be able to simulate general drilling and deep drilling, test different rocks including shale and simulate oil reservoir conditions.

The simulator will also be available to industry and other universities and will allow UND to apply for external research funding.

The North Dakota Oil & Gas Research Council and the North Dakota Industrial Commission voted to approve $2.7 million in financial support over three years.

The rig will be housed in the former Minnkota Power Plant building in Grand Forks.