US appeals court hears 3 cases at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Students at Tulane University will have a chance Tuesday to see federal appeals court judges at work without having to leave campus.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear three cases Tuesday morning at Tulane's law school.

Those cases include the appeal of a Texas judge's ruling last year that the male-only military draft registration is unconstitutional.

The hearings before a three-judge panel begin at 9 a.m. in the law school's John Giffen Weinmann Hall on Tulane's New Orleans campus.