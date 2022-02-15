Univ. of South Carolina's civil rights center gets $1.5M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is receiving $1.5 million from an Oklahoma-based energy company to bolster the school's civil rights center.

University officials announced the gift from natural gas pipeline operator Williams on Tuesday. The funds will go toward the school's Center for Civil Rights History and Research, according to a news release. The center will use that money to fund exhibitions, grow its oral histories collection, acquire archival collections and support civil rights education in classrooms across the state.