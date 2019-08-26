University of Illinois strengthens smoke-free campus policy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Officials at the University of Illinois say they will start enforcing a new smoke-free policy on Monday.

The university's new rules a 2014 policy that banned smoke-producing tobacco products. Now all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco and snuff, along with vaping devices are also prohibited. The policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors anywhere on campus, indoors or outdoors. It also applies to private vehicles that are parked on campus.

Chancellor Robert Jones announced the changes in a campus email last fall. He says the change will promote health lifestyles.

Police will being enforcing the policy by issue tickets. The first ticket will be a warning, the second will be $25 and a third will be $50.

Campus officials say they will also offer tobacco-cessation programs.