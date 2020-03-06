University of Michigan won't change investigation into abuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich, (AP) — The University of Michigan said Friday that it will not change the way it is handling the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by a late doctor at the University of Michigan.

“We have met with, and sought counsel from, survivors, doctors and mental health experts and believe we are overseeing a process that will ultimately serve as the best course of action for the survivors and University community,” the university said in statement from President Mark Schlissel and the board of regents.

The statement came in response to calls by accusers and their lawyers for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate. Nessel said Thursday she would welcome a request from the university to investigate but first asked for a commitment of full cooperation, including waiving all privilege over documents and other information. She also said the Legislature should commit to funding an investigation.

Numerous men have alleged that Dr. Robert Anderson sexually assaulted them while they were members of the football, hockey and wrestling teams in the 1980s. The university, located in Ann Arbor, revealed last month that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. Last week, it said it had received more than 100 complaints.

The university has hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations, set up a hotline for victims to relate their stories and offered free survivor counseling.

The statement Friday did not mention Nessel or Thursday's calls for her to investigate. In it, the university apologized again to victims,

“We recognize that trust in the University has been broken, the statement said. ”As leaders, we understand the tremendous importance of integrity, and we will strive to always uphold the public’s trust in our University."

Nessel said her insistence is rooted in the office's experience while investigating Michigan State University. Amid public pressure, the school's board of trustees in 2018 asked Nessel's predecessor to investigate the university's handling of allegations made against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Three former school officials were charged based on the investigation. But Michigan State refused to waive attorney-client privilege, Nessel said, denying investigators access to thousands of documents.