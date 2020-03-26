University of Missouri president to lead Columbia campus

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi will take over as interim chancellor of the Columbia campus, the Board of Curators announced Thursday.

Choi's appointment as leader of the system's flagship university comes after Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was tapped to be president of the University of Central Florida last week.

It also follows Choi's decision to suspend in-person classes at all four of the system's universities for the rest of the semester to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“During this time of unprecedented challenges, it is important that our continuity of proven leadership is enabled for swift and efficient actions that benefit our students, faculty, staff and communities,” University of Missouri Board of Curators Chairwoman Julia Brncic said in a statement.

The Board of Curators currently is not searching for a new chancellor and plans to review the university's organizational structure.