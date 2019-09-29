University of Saint Francis getting its 1st male president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana's University of Saint Francis is getting a male president for the first time in its nearly 130-year history.

School officials announced Monday that the Rev. Eric Albert Zimmer will become the Fort Wayne school's president on July 1, 2020, after Sister Elise Kriss retires following 27 years at the school.

The Journal Gazette reports that Zimmer, who's a Jesuit priest, will become the first male president of the school, which was founded in 1890.

He currently serves as associate teaching professor at the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Zimmer also leads St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walkerton.

Zimmer is also a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, an avid cyclist and a professionally trained bicycle mechanic.

