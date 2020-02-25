University of Vermont opens campus food shelf for students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont is opening a food shelf in an effort to fight food insecurity among students.

The school held a grand opening ceremony for the Rally Cat's Cupboard on Monday, MyChamplainValley.com reported. The food shelf is located in the Joseph E. Hills Agricultural Science Building.

Two campus surveys have found that one in five students are suffering from food insecurity. The surveys found students are more likely to not have adequate nutrition in the spring semester. Food insecurity is also more likely to affect first generation college students.

“We jumped into action,” university dietitian Nicole Reilly said. “Seeing that result and that certain demographics were at a higher rate for food insecurity made this real and a priority for the university.