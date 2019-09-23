Vatican suspends archbishop's order against Indiana school

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Jesuit-run high school that refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage will be allowed to resume all-school Masses while it appeals its status as a Catholic school.

The leader of Brabeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis announced Monday that the Vatican had temporarily suspended Archbishop Charles Thompson's decree withdrawing Brebeuf's Catholic recognition.

Brebeuf President Rev. Bill Verbryke says the suspension will allow it to hold Masses while the school's appeal is considered. The archdiocese says the temporary suspension is common practice and does not affect the outcome of the appeal.

Thompson withdrew Brebeuf's recognition in June after it wouldn't fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott. His husband, meanwhile, lost his teaching job at Cathedral High School when that school followed Thompson's directive. Joshua Payne-Elliott is suing the archdiocese.