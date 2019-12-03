Vermont announces $1.8m student health insurance settlement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont financial regulators say they have reached a $1.8 million settlement with a company that sold unapproved and inadequate student health insurance policies at 10 of the state’s colleges and universities.

In a Tuesday news conference, Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak (PEA-check) said the settlement with Companion Life Insurance Company of South Carolina is its largest settlement with an insurance company.

The state says the company offered health insurance to more than 2,500 Vermont students, but did not file its policies with the state for approval. And the coverage did not comply with Vermont law and the federal Affordable Care Act.

Pieciak says that as a result of the settlement, 212 students will share $481,000 in restitution for improperly denied claims.

A phone and email message was left with Companion.