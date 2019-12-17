Washington state school reviews racist incident at ball game

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A school district in eastern Washington is investigating reports of racist taunts between the students, fans, athletes and parents at a high school basketball game.

Moses Lake School District Superintendent Joshua Meek said the school's video surveillance program will be used as part of an independent third-party investigation, KREM-TV reported.

More than 20 people notified the district about the incident, which occurred after the Saturday basketball game between Moses Lake High School and Davis High School.

In a statement Monday, the school district said its student body is more than 53% non-white.

The district said this is the first time such claims have been reported about Moses Lake High School.

“A culture of hate is in no way acceptable, and if these reports are validated corrective action will occur,” Meek said. "But most importantly this must serve as a continuing lesson of acceptance and respect that we teach our students.”