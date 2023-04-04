Former Providence mayor named CEO of education organization

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has been named chief executive officer of the political advocacy organization Democrats for Education Reform.

The Washington, D.C. organization said Elorza — mayor from 2015 until this year — was hired based on his accomplishments leading the state's largest city, including “taking the unprecedented step to engage the state Department of Education to turn around the city’s chronically underperforming school system," creating the Eat, Play, Learn Initiative to expand out-of-school enrichment, and launching the African American Ambassador Group to bring Black leaders into policymaking.