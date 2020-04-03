Brooke Baldwin becomes 2nd CNN on-air person diagnosed

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2017 file photo shows CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Baldwin says she's tested positive for the coronavirus. She's the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease in the past week. Prime time host Chris Cuomo has also tested positive and did two of his shows remotely from the basement of his home. Baldwin says the fever, aches and chills that are often a sign of Covid-19 came on suddenly for her. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This Dec. 17, 2017 file photo shows CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Baldwin says she's tested ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brooke Baldwin becomes 2nd CNN on-air person diagnosed 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease.

In an Instagram post Friday, Baldwin said that her symptoms — a fever, chills and aches — came on suddenly Thursday afternoon.

She said she'd been social distancing and doing all of the things that medical experts have said to do.

“Still — it got me,” she said.

CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo also has COVID-19, and twice this week did shows remotely from the basement of his home.

Most people who get the coronavirus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for some, mostly the elderly and those with underlying conditions, it can be fatal.