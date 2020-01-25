Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada's first.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95% sure it is the virus after lab testing was done in Ontario.

Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on Jan. 23.

"He really wasn't in Toronto very long. He wasn't feeling well. I think he was at home and the people that live with him are in self isolation," said Dr. Barbara Yafe, Ontario's Associated Chief Medical Officer.