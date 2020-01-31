China reports new cases of virus, death toll rises to 213

A doctor attends to a patient in an isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China is reporting 9,692 confirmed cases of a new virus with a death toll of 213, as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

Friday's numbers covering the past 24 hours represent an increase from 7,711 cases and 132 deaths on Wednesday. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.