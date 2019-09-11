German hospitals warned over alleged wrong cancer diagnoses

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities have alerted more than 100 hospitals in western Germany about possible misdiagnosed cancer cases.

German daily Saarbruecker Zeitung reported Wednesday that clinics in the western states of Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate are being urged to review cases referred by a doctor suspected of having made dozens of erroneous diagnoses.

Prosecutors are investigating the 60-year-old doctor on suspicion of 26 cases of negligent harm after patients he had diagnosed with cancer underwent unnecessary operations between 2016 and mid-2019.

The pathologist has been given a preliminary ban from working as a doctor.