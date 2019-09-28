Keep calm and vape on: UK embraces e-cigarettes, US cautious

LONDON (AP) — While the U.S. scrambles to crack down on vaping, Britain has long embraced electronic cigarettes as a powerful tool to help smokers kick the habit.

The Royal College of Physicians explicitly tells doctors to promote e-cigarettes "as widely as possible" to people trying to quit. A review by Public Health England concluded that vaping is about 95% less dangerous than smoking.

But in the U.S., officials have taken a more wary approach and have been slow to regulate vaping. With hundreds of serious lung illnesses in the U.S. among vapers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people consider not vaping until more is known.

The U.S. reaction is "complete madness," said Dr. John Britton, of the University of Nottingham, who warned vapers would go back to smoking.