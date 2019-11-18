No training, no gloves: Zimbabwe’s desperate childbirths

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwe grandmother who claims to be guided by the holy spirit has become a local hero as the country’s worst economic crisis in a decade is forcing women to seek out untrained birth attendants who often deliver babies using their bare hands.

Esther Zinyoro Gwena has handled more than 100 births in the past two weeks. Neighbors and relatives help clean the blood and fetch water from a nearby well.

Some worried Zimbabweans say the grandmother’s work only highlights the collapse of a health sector once regarded as one of the best in Africa. Public health workers have been on strike for weeks, and many people in the southern African nation cannot afford private care.

The health director for Zimbabwe’s capital says such home childbirth services are becoming rampant.