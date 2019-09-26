Tennessee's abortion waiting period trial goes to judge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge will have to decide which experts to believe in a trial over Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period law for abortions.

Over the course of four days, the state tried to show the law benefits women by allowing them time to reflect. Attorneys representing five of the state's seven abortion clinics argued the law provides no benefits and creates significant burdens.

Experts for both sides agreed that some women seeking abortions are uncertain, and some women later regret their decisions. But they differed on whether those constituted a large or small percentage of women seeking abortions. The experts also disagreed on whether a waiting period would make any difference for those women.

The trial ended Thursday with U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman saying he would try to rule quickly.