Trump administration tightens opioid prescriptions for feds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says the government's employee health plan will tighten its rules for covering prescription opioid painkillers starting this fall.

The announcement was made Monday at a White House drug policy briefing by a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity under the media coverage rules established for the event.

The Federal Employee Health Benefits Program is the world's largest job-based health plan. It covers an estimated 9 million people, including workers, retirees and family members.

Opioids prescribed following a surgery unwittingly became a gateway for some people addicted in the nation's opioid epidemic.

The official said under the new policy, the initial prescription will be for a 7-day supply, instead of up to 30 days.

Patients can get up to three refills of 7 days apiece.