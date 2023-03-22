Alert: Arizona Supreme Court says state law doesn’t require Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution of prisoner on April 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court says state law doesn’t require Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution of prisoner on April 6.
