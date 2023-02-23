Alert: China calls for cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia, opening of peace talks as proposal to end conflict

BEIJING (AP) — China calls for cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia, opening of peace talks as proposal to end conflict.
- Shelton alderman candidate redistricted into new ward
- Holocaust survivor to speak at Shelton Chabad event
- Lauretti land deal could put 16 homes on his Shelton Avenue lot
- Shelton PD: Seymour man arrested after firing gun amid bar fight
- Shelton's Arooga's, CT Lottery wagering on retail betting success
- Shelton Democrat named state party vice chair
- Shelton to cover pay-to-participate fees next school year
- Shelton police dominate city's top salary list; Lauretti 17th
- Shelton seeks public input in extending cannabis moratorium
- Shelton's Plumb Memorial Library completes 4-year renovation