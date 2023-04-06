Alert: IMF chief says world economic growth likely to slow in 2023, risking higher poverty and hunger rates globally

WASHINGTON (AP) — IMF chief says world economic growth likely to slow in 2023, risking higher poverty and hunger rates globally.
