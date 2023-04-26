Brazil's Lula stands ground on Ukraine in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Spain's prime minister Wednesday for talks aimed at making progress on an intercontinental trade deal, but his differences with the European Union on the war in Ukraine remained evident.
The 27-member EU completed negotiations in 2019 on a wide-ranging trade deal with Mercosur, a South American bloc that includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. But ratification stalled during the presidency of Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, due to concerns over environmental standards and price protections for European farmers.