Committee head: Support for US aid to Ukraine 'overwhelming'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said Monday that there is “overwhelming” support in the United States to continue supplying aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, despite vocal opposition from a hard-right faction of his own Republican Party.
Rep. Michael Turner, the Republican chairman of the committee, which serves as the House's main body for overseeing American intelligence organizations, spoke alongside three other GOP congressmen during a brief visit to Kyiv.