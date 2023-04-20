Dutch business envoy to Ukraine quits over book comments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A veteran diplomat who was appointed less than three weeks ago to promote Dutch involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine has quit over remarks he made — reportedly about Russia — in a new book, the government announced Thursday.

The Dutch foreign ministry said that Ron van Dartel would step down with immediate effect. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher “respects the decision and has accepted his resignation,” the ministry said in a statement.