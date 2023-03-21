Effort to recall New Orleans' first female mayor fails

BATON, Rouge, La. (AP) — The effort to recall Democratic New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has failed, following an official count of petition signatures released by the Louisiana governor’s office Tuesday.
Although the petition sheets contained over 67,000 signatures, most where declared invalid by the registrar. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that only 27,243 of the signatures were valid — falling about 18,000 short of what was needed to force a referendum. Signatures can be rejected for a multitude of reasons including, if they are dated after the deadline, the title page is mislabeled, there is erroneous information or profanity, if the person is out-of-parish or if the signature is a duplicate.