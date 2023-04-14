France awaits constitutional ruling on higher retirement age

PARIS (AP) — An elite French institution was expected to rule Friday on whether President Emmanuel Macron’s contested plan to raise the retirement age is constitutional, a decision that could calm or further enrage opponents of the change.
All eyes were on the heavily guarded Constitutional Council, which can nix all or parts of a complex pension reform plan that Macron pushed through without a vote by the lower house of parliament. Spontaneous demonstrations were likely around France ahead of the nine-member court's ruling.