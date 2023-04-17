Gallego raises more money than Sinema in Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reported raising just over $2.1 million in her first full fundraising quarter since leaving the Democratic Party, a smaller haul than the $3.7 million raised by Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is hoping to win her seat in 2024.
Sinema, who has not said whether she will seek a second term, still had a formidable $10 million in her bank account at the end of March, including money she’s raised in the four years since her last campaign. Gallego had $2.7 million at the end of the quarter.