Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Rescue teams pulled another body from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 64, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) each for the “voyage of death” from Turkey to Italy.
Premier Giorgia Meloni sent a letter to European leaders demanding quick action to respond to the migration crisis, insisting that only way to deal with it seriously and humanely is to stop migrants from risking their lives on dangerous sea crossings.