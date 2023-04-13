Italy vows help with IMF in bid to stabilize Tunisia

ROME (AP) — Italy on Thursday vowed a host of investments in Tunisia and help negotiating an International Monetary Fund bailout as Rome seeks to stabilize the North African country's economic crisis and stem the increased number of migrants coming to the European nation.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outlined Italy’s efforts and pledges during a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar, who insisted that Tunisia has seen growing numbers of African migrants arriving from the Libyan border and needs economic help.