Judge urged to reject Trump's effort to delay rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a columnist who says former President Donald Trump raped her over a quarter century ago in a Manhattan department store dressing room urged a New York judge Wednesday to reject his request to delay this month’s civil trial because of publicity about charges in his criminal case.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a letter to the trial judge that it was “somewhat perverse” for Trump to claim the trial must be delayed because of publicity when “so much of the publicity he complains about has been driven by his own incendiary statements.”