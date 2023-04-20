Maryland prisons are 'dangerously' understaffed, union says

BALTIMORE (AP) — A severe staffing shortage in Maryland prisons and jails is creating dangerous conditions for both prisoners and guards, according to a report released Thursday by the union representing state correctional officers.
The report — which includes a detailed analysis of current staffing levels and assignments in Maryland’s 19 state-run facilities — calls on the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to hire over 3,400 more correctional officers, saying the agency is operating “at an all-time low.”