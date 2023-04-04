NATO flags raised in Helsinki as Finland joins alliance

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO's blue and white flags fluttered against the backdrop of Helsinki's deep blue sky Tuesday as Finland was on the cusp of its historic entry into NATO, a step that doubles the Western alliance’s border with Russia and ends decades of nonalignment for the Nordic nation.
The country's foreign minister traveled the previous night to Brussels carrying papers in a briefcase that when handed over to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seal Finland's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.