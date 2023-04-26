North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities, his office announced Wednesday.

This includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.