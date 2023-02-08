North Korea's Kim Jong Un presides over big military parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a huge military parade showing off the latest hardware of his fast-growing nuclear arsenal, including intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the United States, state media said Thursday.
North Korean photos of Wednesday night’s parade in the capital, Pyongyang, showed Kim, wearing a black coat and fedora, attended the event with his wife and daughter, in the young girl's latest recent public appearance. Kim was smiling and raising his hand from a balcony as thousands of troops lined up in a brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather and the nation's founder.