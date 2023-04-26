Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Wednesday to decide whether former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants are guilty of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Deliberations got underway in Washington’s federal court more than four months after jury selection began. The far-right extremist group's members are accused of plotting to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.