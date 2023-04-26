Slain Japanese journalist's camera surfaces after 15 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A video camera that had been missing for more than 15 years after it was dropped by a Japanese journalist who was fatally shot during a street protest in Myanmar was handed over Wednesday to his sister at a ceremony in Bangkok.
Kenji Nagai was recording the demonstration on Sept. 27, 2007, in downtown Yangon -– part of a peaceful anti-military uprising known as the Saffron Revolution -– when soldiers arrived, dispersing the crowd with gunfire. The 50-year-old journalist, who was working for Japan’s APF News, a small video and photo agency, was hit and mortally wounded. He was one of about 10 people killed that day.