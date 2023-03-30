STORY REMOVED: CA--San Diego Supervisor-Sex Assault

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about sexual assault allegations against the chair of San Diego County’s board of supervisors because it names the woman making the accusation. It is AP’s policy to generally not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
- Shelton mayor could see salary jump to $175K next year
- Shelton superintendent's contract extended
- Shelton Scout's project offers deeper look at Nicholdale Farm
- Shelton schools may be millions over in this year's budget
- Shelton budget plan keeps taxes flat, halves school funding hike
- Shelton plans to expand affordable housing options
- Ansonia students receive a gift for their future
- One person hurt in Shelton house fire, official says
- Shelton plans pause on apartment construction, except downtown
- Employees fight to save Shelton's Common Bond Market