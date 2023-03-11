WV Senate joins GOP effort to limit trans youth health care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican supermajority Senate followed a growing national trend of GOP opposition to health care for transgender youth by passing a bill that would ban certain treatments and therapies, while approving a significant change to add exceptions for mental health.
The Senate version of the bill passed by a count of 30-2 on Friday was noteworthy in the addition of allowances for some transgender youth to continue receiving medical interventions, including hormone therapy, when they are considered at risk of self harm or suicide.