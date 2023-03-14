What's next in Ohio corruption probe after guilty verdicts?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The largest corruption case in Ohio history culminated last week with guilty verdicts for ex-House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, the former head of the Republican Party. But the state's attorney general said it's “only the beginning of accountability” for the now-tainted $1 billion bailout of two aging nuclear power plants.
Householder, 63, and Borges, 50, could spend up to 20 years in prison for their racketeering conspiracy convictions. The jury agreed with prosecutors that Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme, secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., to secure his power, elect his allies and pass the bailout bill — and that Borges took part in a dirty-tricks campaign to protect the bailout law from referendum.