Opponents of Hawaii telescope gather for protest march

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of opponents of a planned telescope on Hawaii's highest peak have gathered for a protest march.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that activists opposed to the Thirty Meter Telescope started marching Sunday morning in Waikiki.

Hundreds of protesters last week blocked a road to stop construction of the $1.4 billion telescope on Mauna Kea.

Many Native Hawaiians consider Mauna Kea to be sacred. Astronomers are hopeful the telescope will help them study the earliest moments of the universe after the Big Bang.

Democratic Gov. David Ige has said National Guard units would be used to transport personnel and equipment as well as to enforce road closures on the Big Island.

As about 800 to 1,200 activists gathered there Friday, Ige said no more troops would be called in.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com