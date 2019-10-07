American Airlines closing Reno reservation call center

RENO, Nev. (AP) — American Airlines plans to close a reservation call center in Reno that employs about 100 workers.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported on its web site Monday that the airline intends to close the center in March.

American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed says employees who work there will be offered relocation assistance if they decide to transfer to a different reservation center.

The center has been located in Reno in one form or another for more than three decades. It's one of nine call centers American Airlines currently operates in the United States with a reservation workforce of about 5,800.

Freed says the Reno center is one of the smaller ones so it makes sense to consolidate workers in bigger centers, including at Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix.

