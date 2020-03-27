Aravive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Friday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $18.2 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.8 million.

Aravive shares have fallen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

