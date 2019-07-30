Border Patrol detains adults with no end — until lawyers sue

In this July 24, 2019 photo, Ruth poses outside her place of business in Los Angeles. Ruth's brothers, Carlos and Juan, from Guatemala were held inside jam-packed U.S. Border Patrol cells for about 30 days in South Texas after crossing the border illegally. It's a pattern that immigration lawyers say has repeated itself for several weeks: Adults are detained in packed Border Patrol cells, malnourished, poorly treated and incommunicado, only to be moved within hours once the government is sued on their behalf.

HOUSTON (AP) — Immigration lawyers allege adults are being detained in packed Border Patrol cells — malnourished, poorly treated and incommunicado — only to be moved within hours once the government is sued on their behalf.

One group of lawyers has filed lawsuits on behalf of the spouses, siblings and relatives of 18 migrants — all of whom were removed from their cells almost immediately.

The lawyers believe the government is trying to avoid a federal judge issuing a sweeping order that would require the release of potentially thousands of people detained by the Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment.