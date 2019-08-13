Brinker International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $46.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy posted revenue of $834.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $835.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.9 million, or $3.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.22 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share.

Brinker International shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT