Capital Southwest: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.3 million.

Capital Southwest shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year.

