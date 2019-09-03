Conn's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $20 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $401.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.9 million.

Conn's shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 51% in the last 12 months.

