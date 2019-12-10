Dave & Buster's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $482,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $299.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.6 million.

Dave & Buster's expects full-year revenue of $1.35 billion.

Dave & Buster's shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.90, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY